Cookies bake sale in Richmond benefits pediatric cancer victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The ninth annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer bake sale kicked off Saturday in Richmond.

More than 15,000 gourmet cookies will be sold to benefit the national nonprofit group that supports research for new and improved pediatric cancer therapies.

“Better, less toxic treatments for kids, because in the past, what was happening is they basically were giving kids just smaller doses of the same chemotherapies they give to adults,” Amber Banderneer, a volunteer with Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, said. “And these kids have develop mentally and learning challenges, they lose their hearing, so we are trying to find less toxic ways to get good results for these kids."

The fundraiser has raised nearly $500,000 for pediatric cancer over the past eight years.

Former Richmonder Gretchen Holt Witt founded the nonprofit group after two-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer in 2007.

If you missed Saturday’s bake sale, the event continues Sunday and there is another sale next Saturday.

And officials said this year's sales will be matched by manufacturing company OXO.