Cavaliers’ D keeps Rapids winless 31-21

Midlothian, VA - Clover Hill forced four turnovers which led to 21 points as they beat James River 31-21 for their second straight win. The Cavaliers 4-1 start is their best since 2011 when they also began the year 4-1.

Clover Hill quarterback Quinn Mehl threw two touchdowns to Iman Delarosa and Chris Houston, who rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

James River quarterback Reece Hamilton threw for a game high 328 yards and two touchdowns but threw two interceptions.

Clover Hill's four wins are the most since that 2011 season when they finished 7-3. It's also their last winning season.