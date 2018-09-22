Firefighters save dog from Henrico townhouse fire that displaced family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters rescued a dog from townhouse fire that displaced a family of three in Henrico County’s East End Saturday morning.

Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said crews were called to a report of a fire in the living room of a townhouse in the 400 block of Adamson Street just before 8:30 a.m.

“Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from an end unit townhouse,” Rowley said. “The occupants told firefighters that everyone was out but that one of their dogs was still inside.”

Rowley said firefighters attacked the blaze while other crew members looked for the dog and then pulled it from the burning building.

The dog was not injured.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting two adults, a teenager and their three dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henrico County Fire Marshal’s office.

“Henrico Fire reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives,” officials stressed. “Test yours today!”

FAMILY DISPLACED, DOG SAVED IN EAST HENRICO FIRE Henrico Fire reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. Test yours today!! pic.twitter.com/kURCz6AYvv — Henrico Fire (@HenricoFire) September 22, 2018