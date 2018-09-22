Firefighter injured in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials said a firefighter suffered an ankle injury battling an apartment fire on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Richmond Fire officials posted just before 8:15 p.m. that said that Engine 17 crews were s arrived to the 2800 block of Bainbridge Street in the city’s Swansboro neighborhood.

“Primary and secondary search complete, negative results,” officials posted on Facebook.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.