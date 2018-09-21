RICHMOND, Va. - *Sweet friend of the show Melissa Moes from Melissa’s Simply Sweet Custom Cake Shop made a return visit to show us how to create Apple Fondant to top her Salted Caramel Apple Cake. For more information you can visit http://melissassimplysweet.com/
Yummy Edible Buttercream Fondant
-
Cakes by Favienne
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Crab Cake Sliders
-
Enjoy This Berry Berry Recipe
-
50 Floor
-
Minty and sweet Oreo Cream Cake
-
-
No-Bake Cake Pops
-
Enjoy this garden fresh zucchini dish from Author Wendy Sand Eckel
-
Delicious Danish from Westhampton Pastry Shop
-
Tres Leche means three times as delicious
-
Sweet stone fruit dessert
-
-
A fresh spin on a classic chicken recipe
-
Classic, delicious and simply French
-
Nutrimost