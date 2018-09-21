× Woman accused of hitting security guard with fanny pack filled with pigeon

FAIRFAX COUNTY. – A woman is facing charges after, police say, she assaulted a security guard with a fanny pack that had a pigeon inside of it on Tuesday.

The security guard noticed 56-year-old Laurie Weaver, of New York, yelling at employees inside the Social Security Administration Office in Fairfax County, according to WDCW.

When the security guard approached, Weaver hit him in the head with her fanny pack, according to police. Investigators later found that a small pigeon was inside of it.

Then, police say the security officer escorted Weaver out of the building. Once outside, she took out a knife and threatened the security guard. He immediately closed the door.

An officer found Weaver nearby and arrested her. That’s when officers checked her fanny pack and found the bird inside.

The pigeon was taken to an animal shelter and was found to be unharmed. It will be returned to the wild once the investigation is done.

Weaver was charged with unlawful wounding for attacking the guard with the knife, but police say no one was injured during the incident.