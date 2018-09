Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to see beautiful historic homes along the James River at the 2018 Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour. Jim Daniels, Tour Organizer shared the details.

The 2018 Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour presented by Westover Episcopal Church is Saturday September 29th from 9am to 5pm. For more information you can visit https://westoverepiscopalchurch.org/2018-autumn-pilgrimage-house-tour/