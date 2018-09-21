Take the #FrankieChallenge, your teen could win $500 Visa gift card

The Frankie Woolwine Foundation challenges area teens to stop and think about the impact of their choices, especially when it comes to alcohol or distracted driving.

When you take the #FrankieChallenge pledge below, you are making a promise to truly value your life and the lives of others. You are agreeing to always consider the consequences of your actions. You are dedicating to make your teen years safe and alcohol-free.

As thanks for making this pledge, you will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card compliments of The Frankie Woolwine Foundation.

Frankie Woolwine was a charming and beloved 16 year old who left this world far too soon. Your pledge honors his life and helps to make our community safer and stronger in his name.

By completing the form, entrants confirm they are between the ages of 12 and 20 years old and currently enrolled in a high school in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Click here for the official contest rules.