How this car is helping Richmond-area children have memorable birthdays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Not every child’s birthday wishes come true. Some families are not in a position to throw their child a birthday party.

That’s where Celebrate! RVA can help.

The Richmond non-profit’s stated mission is to: give disadvantaged children a memorable birthday celebration in a safe and fun environment.

Fulfilling that mission costs money.

Over the next few weeks, River Run Dental is hoping to provide some of those much needed funds.

The Henrico dental practice is selling $50 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2018 Buick Encore.

The practice hopes its RVA Smile Ride promotion will raise $50,000 for Celebrate! RVA.

“We can’t even begin to count the number of smiles that this fundraiser would create for underserved children all over our community,” River Run Dental practice owner Dr. Brent Rusnak said.

“We are so excited to see the impact of the RVA Smile Ride and what it will do for our community,” Celebrate founder Julia Warren added.

More information about the contest can be found here.