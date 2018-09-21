× Here’s how you can help animals affected by Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA is prepping to receive an influx of cats and dogs from areas of South Carolina reeling from the damages of Hurricane Florence.

As rebuilding efforts continue in areas affected by Florence, local shelters need room to assist struggling residents with temporary shelter for their own pets.

That’s why a transport coordinated by Florida Urgent Rescue will bring dogs and cats from the Darlington Humane Society in Darlington, South Carolina to their new, temporary home at the Richmond SPCA.

Many of the dogs who will be received by the Richmond SPCA are heartworm positive and will receive extensive veterinary treatment before they are prepared for adoption to their permanent homes.

To accommodate the influx of animals, the Richmond SPCA is discounting all adult dog adoption fees by 50 percent from Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 23.