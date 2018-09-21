RICHMOND, Va. - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in October. The City of Petersburg is encouraging their employees to attend a ‘pink party,’ that allows women to have mammograms in a relaxing and supportive environment surrounded by friends and fellow co-workers. Darnetta Tyus, Petersburg Deputy City Manager, along with Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Sasa-Grea Espino and Councilwoman Treska-Wilson Smith stopped by our show to share more about the event with us. Pink Parties will be available October 23rd, November 13th and November 20th.
Pink Party
-
Take a Swing Against Cancer
-
Several events kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month in Central Virginia
-
The Best PART of Virginia
-
Prince George County is celebrating 315th Anniversary
-
Swim America
-
-
Summertime in the Best PART of Virginia
-
*Take a shot* at breast cancer
-
Get together with fellow FABWOMEN
-
Breast cancer patients utilize nurse navigators to avoid feeling lost
-
Sporting clays shoot takes aim at breast cancer
-
-
“Coconuts & Kettlebells”
-
Bon Secours & Wegmans
-
Summer offerings in the best PART of Virginia