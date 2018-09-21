Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is in October. The City of Petersburg is encouraging their employees to attend a ‘pink party,’ that allows women to have mammograms in a relaxing and supportive environment surrounded by friends and fellow co-workers. Darnetta Tyus, Petersburg Deputy City Manager, along with Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Sasa-Grea Espino and Councilwoman Treska-Wilson Smith stopped by our show to share more about the event with us. Pink Parties will be available October 23rd, November 13th and November 20th.