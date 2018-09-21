Dump truck driver charged after striking school bus

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A dump truck driver was charged following a Friday morning collision between his truck and a school bus.

No students were seriously hurt in the crash reported Friday, at 8:09 a.m., at the intersection of Darvills Road and Military Road in Nottoway County.

“A 1997 International Kenston Forest School bus was traveling westbound on Darvills Road when a 2000 Sterling dump truck, driven by Jerome F. Penick, 39, of South Boston, Va., was traveling southbound on Military Road. Penick proceeded into the intersection striking the school bus on the rear passenger side,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Penick was charged with reckless driving.”

The six students on the bus ranged in age from six to 17.

A 17-year-old girl on the bus was evaluated at the scene for a minor hip injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

