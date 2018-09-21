‘Microbial Growth’ outbreak shuts down dorm at Virginia Union
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Union University is relocating 62 students to temporary housing after after a “microbial growth” outbreak was discovered in a women’s residence hall.
The university announced Friday that MacVicar Hall is closing and that permanent housing options are being assessed for displaced students. In a previous press release, VUU announced that “some rooms were found to be in need of environmental treatment due to microbial growth.”
“From a test evaluation we have made the decision to remove students from the suite side of MacVicar Hall,” Dean of Students Tobias Morgan and VP for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Dr. Allia Carter announced via Instagram. “We are working on addressing issues concerning increased condensation and humidity in our residence halls due to the extreme weather we have been experiencing.”
We are working on addressing issues concerning increased condensation and humidity in our residence halls due to the extreme weather we have been experiencing. Here is Dean of Students Tobias Morgan, and VP for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Dr. Allia Carter giving an update for students who reside in MacVicar Hall. We will continue to evaluate the residence halls and alert any student who will need to be relocated. They will be notified by social media, email and a notice in their room. If you need immediate assistance, please send a maintenance request by logging into your MYVUU account or send an Instagram DM to VUU_VP.