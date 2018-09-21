× Man charged with attempted murder in Westover Hills Boulevard shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Mekyle D. Purnell, 27, of the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, was arrested Friday morning and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The arrest was made with assistance from the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“Major Crimes detectives did an outstanding job on this investigation,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Don Davenport. “They worked tirelessly all week on this case and the resulting arrest shows their dedication and drive paid off yet again.”

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard at approximately 5:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact Major Crimes Detective E. Livengood at (804) 646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.