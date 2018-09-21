Parents anxious after log truck sideswipes school bus

Posted 7:29 pm, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:33PM, September 21, 2018

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the tractor-trailer driver who sideswiped a school bus in Prince George County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened along Merchant's Hope Road, Route 10 and Moody Road as sixth to twelfth-grade students on Bus 83 were being taken home.

"As the bus was turning onto Route 10, it appears that the mirror was struck by some part of the tractor-trailer," Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said.

Merchant's Hope Road, Route 10 and Moody Road

Merchant's Hope Road, Route 10 and Moody Road

Phillip Devers, whose 13-year-old son was on the when the passenger-side mirror appears to have made contact with the driver's side of a tractor-trailer, was left unnerved.

"The scary part is what could have happened," Devers said.

Devers said his son told him that the semi, which was described as a logging truck, did not stop and that "everybody on the bus was scared."

Police confirmed the tractor-trailer driver did not stop.

"It's very dangerous incident when you know, two vehicles that size, one of them carrying my child and everybody else's children, come that close to... I mean it could have been a lot worse," Devers said.

Bus 83

Bus 83

The bus then pulled over and Prince George Fire and EMS personnel checked out the students.

Officials said no one was transported to a hospital.

School system officials said the repairs to the passenger-side mirror were less than $50.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a crash because they don't believe the tractor-trailer driver realized what happened. However, they do say they would like to talk with that driver.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Photo Gallery