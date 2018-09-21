Chesterfield names road for fallen soldier: ‘It could not be more perfect’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The family of fallen Army Corporal William Kyle Middleton said the naming of a road in Chesterfield's Huguenot Park after their loved one was perfect .

"For this sign to be on a road that leads to Kyle's Pavilion in Huguenot Park where he played soccer growing up, throughout his youth. It could not be more perfect," his mother said at the Friday morning ceremony.

Middleton was killed in the line of duty when an improvised explosive device exploded in Afghanistan on November 22, 2010.

Before joining the Army, the L.C. Bird High School and Old Dominion University was a prolific soccer player.

After his untimely death, his family made a donation which led to pavilion in his honor at the Huguenot Park soccer fields.

The new Kyle Middleton Way will lead to that pavilion.

"We are proud to name this road in honor of Kyle," Leslie Haley, vice chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, Midlothian District, said. "It’s a fitting memorial both to his love of his country and his commitment to his military service. Young people, and their families, will see Kyle’s name and remember him with gratitude for his bravery."