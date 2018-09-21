Local ways to help folks impacted by Hurricane Florence

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of folks in Central Virginia are collecting items and accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.

Red Cross phone bank

WTVR CBS 6 is hosting a hurricane relief phone bank with the American Red Cross on Friday starting at 5 p.m.

Call 804-254 -3601 anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to make a donation or you can text “Florence” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Tri-Cities donations

Several businesses in the Tri-Cities are collecting supplies and donations to deliver to Hurricane Florence victims in North Carolina.

Donations can be dropped off at Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights through Friday evening.

Donations can be dropped off at Landen, located at 5050 Prince George Drive in Prince George County for their next trip Friday. September 28.

At Colonial Harley Davidson, donations going to a food pantry in Carteret County are being collected to be taken down in the next couple of weeks.

Semi collecting goods at campground

Brenda Lawson said Amelia Family Campground will be collecting canned goods and water to send to Florence victims next weekend.

The tractor-trailer, which is being is donated by RJ Smith & Company, will be at the campground beginning Saturday morning.

The campground is located at 9720 Military Road in Amelia.

Do you know of another collection site or fundraiser? Submit a tip here so we can add it to this story.