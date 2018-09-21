× Here’s where Henrico is planning Scott’s Addition 2.0

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As development in Scott’s Addition continues to surge, planners in neighboring Henrico County are making preparations to capture expected spillover from the city’s hottest neighborhood.

Henrico officials are looking to update existing zoning and infrastructure in the so-called “Westwood area” – the primarily industrial corridor west of Scott’s Addition from Westwood Avenue to Staples Mill Road – for what County Manager John Vithoulkas said could be a continuation of the rapidly transforming city district.

“It’s 500 acres directly adjacent to Scott’s Addition. Internally, we’re thinking of it as ‘Scott’s Addition 2.0,’” Vithoulkas said.

County planners have completed a study of the area that they plan to present to the Board of Supervisors next week. The study comes with recommendations and action items that administrators expect to add to the agenda for the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.

Those include designating the corridor as a “special focus area” in the county’s 2026 Comprehensive Plan, establishing an overlay district that would provide flexibility with existing zoning requirements, revise the county’s parking rules to allow for shared parking, and amend the zoning ordinance to allow residential development in areas of the corridor zoned for industrial or business use.

Vithoulkas said developers are knocking on the county’s door with interest in the corridor, which already has drawn a planned TopGolf venue and investment from local firms such as Rebkee Co. and Lynx Ventures, which purchased the land for that site and adjacent property last year in a $6.5 million deal.

