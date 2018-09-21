Final Score Friday 2018: Week 5 scoreboard

Posted 5:13 pm, September 21, 2018, by , and

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 5 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 03 Scores
(7)Hopewell
   Lee-Davis
Petersburg   (1)Highland Springs
  
(2)Manchester      Prince George  
Midlothian
 
 (4)Dinwiddie  
(3)Henrico
   (5)L.C. Bird
  
Patrick Henry   Huguenot
  
(6)Varina      Glen Allen      
Hanover
   Hermitage
  
Matoaca
   Armstrong
  
(8)Thomas Dale
   (9)Atlee
  
Western Albemarle
   Deep Run
  
Powhatan
   J.R. Tucker
  
John Marshall
   Clover Hill
  
Douglas Freeman
   James River
  
Bishop Ireton
   Isle of Wight
      
Trinity Episcopal   BSH
     
George Wythe
   Meadowbrook
  
Cosby   Colonial Heights  
St. Christopher’s
   Collegiate     0
Norfolk Academy   Flint Hill
  42
Fuqua
     Louisa
  
Richmond Christian   Albemarle  
King George   Poquoson
  
Caroline   New Kent
  
Bluestone   King William
  
Amelia   Washington & Lee  
Northampton   Nandua  
West Point
   Lancaster
  
Middlesex
   Rappahanock  
Northumberland
   King & Queen  
         
        