Erik Jones goes for his 1st career win at Richmond Raceway

Richmond, VA - In just his second season in the Cup Series, 22 year old Erik Jones is one of 16 drivers after a NASCAR title.

"It's been a rewarding season," said Jones. "We didn't start out the playoffs the way we wanted to but we definitely have a good car."

One of three drivers from Joe Gibbs Racing that are in the playoffs, Jones is the youngest behind Chesterfield's Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who have a combined eight wins at Richmond Raceway between the two.

"It's been fun. It's been a good season and one of a lot of growth for us as a team," Jones explained. "Hopefully we can improve each week and get into a spot to be advancing in the playoffs."

Jones is 19 points behind Alex Bowman for the final playoff spot in the round of 12 and feels a little pressure to do well at the Action Track with the Roval in Charlotte looming.

"Everyone wants to be locked in to the next round before going into there," Jones admitted. "With our point situation, we have to have a really good week here [Richmond Raceway] and get ourselves in a good stop for the roval."