Dozens of pets arrive at Richmond SPCA from hurricane-ravaged South Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. – More than a dozen dogs and cats arrived at Richmond SPCA Friday afternoon after being evaluated from a shelter in hurricane-ravaged South Carolina.

“These are animals that were homeless. These are not owned pets. These are pets that were in the shelter in Darlington, South Carolina where they are experiencing terrible flooding and really needed the animals to be able to leave that situation,” said Robin Starr, CEO of Richmond SPCA.

Starr said the Darlington Humane Society was inundated with the floods and needed to move the animals to open up space for the influx of displaced flood dogs after Hurricane Florence.

Richmond SPCA stepped up and received 14 dogs and approximately 15 cats and kittens who will soon be available for adoption.

“I think it is important work for us, as a no-kill organization, to help save animals from those disaster situations,” said Starr.

The animals were transported to Richmond by Florida Urgent Rescue.

Starr says about half of the dogs are heartworm positive and will be given veterinary treatment before being put up for adoption.

With the influx of new dogs and cats, the Richmond SPCA is discounting all adult dog adoption fees by 50 percent from Friday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 23.

“We have found over many years, that Richmonders respond so kindly and enthusiastically when we save animals from various weather-related emergencies,” said Starr.

“The half adoptions, we hope, will motivate people a lot of people to come in and help us by adopting a pet and that we have more space in our shelter to get these guys we’ve taken in up for adoption as soon as possible.”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, this weekend’s adoption hours are listed below:

Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.