RICHMOND, Va. - There are hundreds of children throughout the Virginia area who are in need of a loving forever family. Adoption Champion and Founder of Connecting Hearts, Debbie Johnston, along with Barry Farmer stopped by our studio and filled us in on their 4th Annual Golf Tournament that happens Monday, October 22nd at 11am at the Hermitage Golf Club. For more information you can visit http://www.connectingheartsva.org/
