Police debunk report about stranger luring children in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Police in Ashland have determined that a report of someone luring a child into a car with the promise of an Xbox never happened.

Police were called to investigate “a suspicious person in a black vehicle” in Ashland’s Slash Cottage neighborhood on Thursday.

The initial report stated the person “attempted to lure that child into the vehicle with the promise of an Xbox.”

“Officers thoroughly searched the area of the report and could not locate the person or vehicle described or any other suspicious activity,” an Ashland Police spokesperson posted on Facebook. “Through the course of an investigation it has been determined that this incident did not occur.”

Ashland Police encouraged neighbors to report suspicious activity to police at 804-798-1227.