Art for the Journey: Veterans with PTSD express themselves through artwork

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new art exhibit at McGuire VA Medical Center aims transform lives through art.

Veterans at the facility created pieces of art as a part of a program through Art for the Journey. The non-profit helps people overcome obstacles and transform their lives through art.

The program has used art to help veterans living with PTSD, women in prison and elderly dementia patients.

“Our goal is to engage people, to support them, to celebrate the process of art making. The combination of art making, and personal engagement and support, creates a kind of magic,” said Mark Hierholzer, CEO Art for the Journey.

Tyrone Sanders is one of those veterans who is expresses himself through art.

“When you look around, every piece, although different, say the same thing. They are soothing, they are comforting, they are therapeutic, they poured all their souls into something beautiful,” said Sanders.

Sanders had his art chosen to appear and be sold at the Art for the Journey 3rd Annual Art Exhibit Gala.

The event will be held on October 11 at the Jepson Center.

If you would like more information about the event, click here.