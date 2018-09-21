Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Enjoying your golden years is what we should all strive to do. YMCA of Greater Richmond and Senior Connections are joining forces to present some great events in honor of Active Aging week. Faithea Foster, Director of Aging Strong at YMCA, along with Director of Nutrition and Wellness at Senior Connections Missi Boyer stopped by to share what we can expect at next weeks events. We also enjoyed a performance from a few members of the YMCA’s active older adults program. Active Aging Week kicks off Sunday, September 23rd and continues through Saturday, September 29th. Richmond’s annual Centenarian Celebration takes place Saturday, September 22nd. For more information you can visithttps://www.ymcarichmond.org/ and https://seniorconnections-va.org/