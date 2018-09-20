Witnesses say ambulance didn’t have on sirens during fatal crash: ‘I would have heard them’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police are investigating witness leads as to whether an ambulance had its emergency equipment activated before striking two vehicles, killing a woman Monday.

It happened Monday at 6:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 301 and Ridge Road in King George County.

“I know what I heard, and I did not hear the siren,” said Kellie Dobson.

Dobson was having car trouble and was parked in a nearby lot when troopers say a Westmoreland County ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital and as the ambulance entered the intersection, it struck a Volvo sedan and a Nissan van.

“Like somebody took a can and crushed it,” Dodson explained of the collision.

Dodson immediately ran to the van to help the couple trapped inside along with an injured medic who was riding in the ambulance that crashed.

“He was in the accident himself and was completely about taking care of the victims. He did everything,” said Dobson. “He was the hero in this.”

Teddy Frye received a call that his parents had been in an accident and watched from a distance as they were trapped inside their vehicle.

“They wouldn’t let me go down,” said Frye. “Once I seen that van. I was like my mom’s hurt bad,” he said.

Frye’s mother, 64-year-old Rita Davis, died at the hospital where her partner of 38 years, Thomas Frye nearly lost his life.

“My dad had a blood clot in his chest and my mom… her brain was bleeding, and spine broke, pelvic broke, ribs broke. My dad had broken ribs,” said Frye.

Frye said his mom was headed to the store to buy her daily lottery tickets but never made it there.

“It should never had happened,” he said.

Davis was a King George native and who worked in food services for Gray’s Landing for nearly two decades. She was one of six kids and a grandmother to three.

Dobson wants answers for Davis.

“Just that the truth be told because everyone involved deserves that,” she said. “This is someone’s mother, brother, sister grandmother it’s human life and it’s important it matters.”

Multiple witnesses reached out to CBS 6 claiming that the ambulance did not have lights or sirens on. VSP says they are interviewing witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

“I know 100 percent there were no sirens. I would have heard them,” said Dobson.

The Volvo driver suffered a serious injury and everyone in the ambulance suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

38.237286 -77.148516