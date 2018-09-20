× Weekend Events: Time Travelers, South African Food & Wine Fest & PrideFest

RICHMOND, Va.– Time Travelers: Free Admission to 20 Historic Sites in Richmond, discover the area’s treasures spanning 400 years of fascinating history, including historic homes, museums and other one-of-a-kind attractions. Twenty of the Richmond region’s historic sites will offer visitors a “Passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend, September 22-23. Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport, available via download from the participating locations’ websites. Participating locations include: Agecroft Hall & Gardens, The American Civil War Museum – Museum & White House of the Confederacy, The American Civil War Museum – Historic Tredegar, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail, Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park), Clarke-Palmore House, Courtney Road Service Station, Dabbs House Museum, Deep Run Schoolhouse, Historic St. John’s Church, The John Marshall House, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Maymont, Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, The Valentine First Freedom Center, Virginia Randolph Museum, and Wilton House Museum. For more details visit https://thevalentine.org/event/time-travelers/

The ninth annual Cookies for Kids’ Cancer RVA City-Wide Bake Sale will take place across metro Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 22. with additional sales on Sunday, Sept. 23 and Saturday Sept. 29. During the events, more than 15,000 gourmet cookies will be sold to benefit the national nonprofit that supports research for new and improved therapies for pediatric cancer. Sales from the bake sales will be matched by OXO. Through local bake sales, Cookies for Kids’ Cancer provides the inspiration and support for individuals, communities and businesses to help fight pediatric cancer, the No. 1 disease killer of children in the U.S. The 2017 bake sale raised nearly $40,000. Over the last eight years, the event has raised nearly $500,000 to support pediatric cancer research. For more information, to sign up for an event or purchase cookies, visit cookiesforkidscancer.org and stay up to date with the latest on the 2018 bake sales on the event’s Facebook group page, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/rvagoodcookies

South African Food and Wine Festival – Experience the cuisine, wine, food, music and culture of South Africa during a two-day festival at Grayhaven winery. The event first launched in 2006. Wine taster admission includes samplings of South African and Grayhaven wines plus a souvenir glass. Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 6pm, at Grayhaven Winery, 4675 East Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring. Details at http://www.southafricanfoodfest.com/

St. Benedict Oktoberfest – Featuring over 100 German specialty and craft beers, authentic German foods including desserts and wines. Vendors, live bands and kid activities. Friday – 4 to 11 pm, Saturday – 10 am – 5 pm & Sunday – 12 – 6 pm, at 300 North Sheppard Street. details visit https://www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/

Field Day of the Past – through September 23, Historic displays, buildings, demonstrations and re-enactments, Tractor and Truck Pulls, Small Engine Displays, Living History exhibits for antique machinery including a sawmill, broom handle making machine and others. Arts and Crafts Vendors and a Flea Market Antique and Modern Construction Equipment, Heritage Craft Area, Carnival Rides, Sorghum Molasses making, Animal Exhibits and Equestrian Events. Gates open 8 am, at Fairground at Route 623 (Ashland Road) and Route 622 in Goochland. More details at https://fielddayofthepast.net/.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Board of Associates are sponsoring Music in the Garden and an Auction to Benefit Local Storm Victims Saturday, September 22, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The live event is free (included in regular Garden admission) and is from noon – 4:30 p.m. The Garden will donate 50 percent of Saturday’s admission to help those in the Richmond area who were affected by severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Florence. Music starts is from Noon – 3 p.m. Live music under the tent at Bloemendaal House, 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ban Caribe will perform in the Cochrane Rose Garden. In addition, the Garden is donating one hundred percent of proceeds from a silent auction to aid storm victims. The auction is live from 9 a.m. on Friday, September 21 to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 at bit.ly/BenefitAUCTION

VA PrideFest, Saturday, September 22, 11:00 AM 9:00 PM on Brown’s Island. VA PrideFest is the largest annual celebration of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Trangender (LGBTQ+) community in the Commonwealth. Planned and implemented by Virginia Pride, this FREE, family-friendly day of festivities feature a variety of vendors, local eats, activities, and entertainment for a day of fun in the sun! Details visit http://www.vapride.org/eventscal

Innsbrook After Hours, Alison Krauss, Saturday, September 22, gates open at 6pm, showtime 6:45. Details http://innsbrookafterhours.com/richmond-concert-schedule/

Plein Air Westhampton, September 25-28 – Features 23 artists painting real-life scenes of the energy around the Westhampton community. Capturing light and emotions of everyday life in the Fall, the artists will paint mostly outdoors, from the streets, sidewalks, homes and storefronts of Westhampton. Plein Air Westhampton supports Party on the Avenues, a free event featuring live music, family entertainment, vendors, food and drink to be held on Sunday, September 30. The completed Plein Air Westhampton will be featured and sold at the event. Proceeds (10% of art sales) will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, providing pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment. For details visit http://www.westhamptonrva.com/partyontheavenuesplainair/

The 2nd annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event by Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is Sunday, September 23, at Libby Hill Park from 7 am to 3 pm. The event benefits the Massey Cancer Center, and relives the excitement of the 2015 UCI World Cycling Championships with a bicycle ride up the infamous cobblestones at Libby Hill Park. Road cyclists then have the option of either a 26, 44, or 63 mile route through the scenic and flat countryside that surrounds Richmond. Mountain or cross bikers can also choose a fun ride through some of RVA’s gorgeous trails. There is also a walking options that includes an approximate 2-mile, flat route. A celebration for riders, cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones takes place after the ride. For more information visit www.AmysArmyRVA.com