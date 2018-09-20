RICHMOND, Va. - Author Libby McNamee has a new book hitting the shelves, “Susanna’s Midnight Ride” which tells the tale of a teenage girl from Hopewell who played a significant part in the American Revolution. You can meet Libby Saturday, October 13th from 1 pm to 4 pmat the Barnes and Noble in Short Pump and at the RVA Booklovers Festival in Richmond Saturday, October 20th from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information you can visit http://libbymcnamee.com/
"Susanna's Midnight Ride"
