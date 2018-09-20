Sip & Savor South African Food & Wine

RICHMOND, Va. – Max Peple-Abrams & Deon Abrams, owners of Grayhaven Winery made a return visit to Virginia This Morning to promote this popular event with a delightful preview and made a fresh Prawn Peri Peri recipe. Come on out and enjoy the festival Saturday, September 22nd and Sunday, September 23rd at Grayhaven Winery in Gum Spring, Virginia. For more information you can visit http://www.grayhavenwinery.com/ and/or http://www.southafricanfoodfest.com/
