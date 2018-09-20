× Senior Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man with cognitive impairment

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Virginia.

James Oliver was last seen walking near the intersection of North Wakefield Drive and 24th Street. At that time, he was wearing a blue blazer, silver shirt, pink neck tie and blue jeans.

Oliver has a cognitive impairment and police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as a white male, 6’ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Oliver is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-576-6768 OR 202-727-9099.