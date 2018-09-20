Dockless scooters could (legally) return to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — After hitting the brakes on a dockless scooter startup a few weeks ago, Richmond’s mayor is now looking to get them rolling again.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday that he will be presenting legislation to City Council next week that would allow for electric, dockless scooters and bikes to operate legally in Richmond.

Last month, California-based scooter startup Bird launched in Richmond unannounced, with dozens of the scooters placed on city sidewalks overnight. The city promptly impounded the scooters, contending that Bird was in violation of city ordinances relating to blocking public right-of-way.

The next day, Bird turned around and dropped more, only for the city to again scoop them up. City officials, including Stoney, met with Bird representatives soon after to discuss a path to potential legalization.

Stoney’s announcement this week said his legislation proposal would establish a one-year pilot program for companies that wish to operate dockless scooters and bikes in town.

