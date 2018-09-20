Missing woman with ‘family’ tattoo on left shoulder in need of medication

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 36-year-old woman missing for more than a day who is without her medication.

Chesterfield Police said Pamela Louise Lutz, of no permanent address, was last seen by her boyfriend around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Lutz is described as a white female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Lutz was last seen wearing a pink tank top shirt, black pants and black shoes. She has a tattoo of family members’ names on her left shoulder.

Police said she is in need of her prescription medication.

Anyone with information about Lutz’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

