NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler visits Richmond elementary students

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia native and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Elliott Sadler joined Mayor Levar Stoney Thursday to celebrate Richmond students’ success in computer science.

A $10,000 grant from a partnership between the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Comcast’s Internet Essentials program helped expand CodeVA’s Eureka Workshop.

Now, more than 25 additional need-based students at Oak Grove/Bellemeade, Carver and Swansboro elementary schools can access the computer science program.

Sadler visited with several of those elementary students Thursday and got to see some of the projects they completed over the summer.

Code VA is a local non-profit that promotes computer science education to all of Virginia’s students.