Chesterfield McDonald’s evacuated after fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — No one was hurt in a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant along the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Chesterfield Towne Center, in Chesterfield County.

The fire was discovered in the restaurant’s bathroom Thursday morning, Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore wrote in a tweet.

The building was evacuated and the restaurant has been closed for clean up.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.