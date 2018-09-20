× Mayor Stoney proposes free GRTC rides in city on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that he plans to submit an ordinance to City Council proposing free rides on GRTC busses on November 6, Election Day.

The ordinance will be introduced at the upcoming City Council meeting on September 24.

“We know for many it can be difficult to get to polling locations on Election Day,” said Mayor Stoney. “With this proposal, we are hoping to increase electoral and civic participation by removing transportation as an obstacle. Our democracy is not a spectator sport. Every vote matters. So I’m asking residents to please get registered, get involved and voice your support for free public transit to the polls