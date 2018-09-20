71-year-old Farmville woman charged with murdering her husband

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A 71-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murdering her husband six years after his death.

Janet P. Winslow, of Deer Run Road in Farmville, was charged with First Degree Murder in the 2012 death of her husband, 65-year-old Ernest Winslow, according to the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Details surrounding her husband’s death inside the couple’s Curdsville area home were not released, however Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office investigator Brent Uzdanovics said new information came to light recently that led to the charges against Ms. Winslow

Winslow was booked, without bond, at Piedmont Regional Jail.

She is due back in court October 16.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.