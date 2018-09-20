Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith, from Commonwealth Senior Living, is popular for his delicious and healthy recipes. Chef Andre made a return trip to our studio and walked us through how to make his Garden Fresh Pasta Primavera. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

Chef Andre from Commonwealth Senior Living

Pasta Primavera

Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 6-7 minutes Total Time 22 minutes

Servings 7 servings

Ingredients

1 lb Fettuccini or pasta cut of your choice

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cups asparagus spears trimmed and cut into 3-in pieces

1 large red pepper diced

1 large yellow pepper diced

1 medium red onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup fresh spinach cut (chiffonade)

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons cut (chiffonade) fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for topping

Instructions