Garden Fresh Pasta Primavera

Posted 12:45 pm, September 20, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith, from Commonwealth Senior Living, is popular for his delicious and healthy recipes. Chef Andre made a return trip to our studio and walked us through how to make his Garden Fresh Pasta Primavera. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

 

Chef Andre from Commonwealth Senior Living

 

Pasta Primavera

Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 6-7 minutes Total Time 22 minutes

Servings 7 servings

Ingredients

 

1 lb Fettuccini or pasta cut of your choice

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cups asparagus spears trimmed and cut into 3-in pieces

1 large red pepper diced

1 large yellow pepper diced

1 medium red onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup fresh spinach cut (chiffonade)

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons cut (chiffonade) fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan cheese for topping

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta, use 4 quarts of water for every pound of pasta, and add at least 1 tablespoon of salt to the water for flavor.
  2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté broccoli, asparagus, peppers, onion, and garlic in olive oil until veggies are just tender, about 4-5 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta, spinach, and cherries tomatoes and continue cooking an additional 2 minutes.
  3. Remove cooked veggies and pasta from heat and stir in lemon juice and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and top pasta primavera with grated Parmesan cheese.
  4. Serve & Enjoy!
  5. Remember Pasta Primavera can be a very creative dish. Try adding a protein, such as salmon or chicken breast. You can also change your fresh vegetables to compliment the season.