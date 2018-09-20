RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith, from Commonwealth Senior Living, is popular for his delicious and healthy recipes. Chef Andre made a return trip to our studio and walked us through how to make his Garden Fresh Pasta Primavera. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/
Chef Andre from Commonwealth Senior Living
Pasta Primavera
Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 6-7 minutes Total Time 22 minutes
Servings 7 servings
Ingredients
1 lb Fettuccini or pasta cut of your choice
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 cups asparagus spears trimmed and cut into 3-in pieces
1 large red pepper diced
1 large yellow pepper diced
1 medium red onion diced
4 cloves garlic minced
¼ cup olive oil
1 cup fresh spinach cut (chiffonade)
1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons cut (chiffonade) fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Grated Parmesan cheese for topping
Instructions
- Cook pasta, use 4 quarts of water for every pound of pasta, and add at least 1 tablespoon of salt to the water for flavor.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté broccoli, asparagus, peppers, onion, and garlic in olive oil until veggies are just tender, about 4-5 minutes. Stir in cooked pasta, spinach, and cherries tomatoes and continue cooking an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove cooked veggies and pasta from heat and stir in lemon juice and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and top pasta primavera with grated Parmesan cheese.
- Serve & Enjoy!
- Remember Pasta Primavera can be a very creative dish. Try adding a protein, such as salmon or chicken breast. You can also change your fresh vegetables to compliment the season.