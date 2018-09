× Crews battle two-alarm fire at Midlothian Village Apartments

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Firefighters are working to control a two-alarm fire at the Midlothian Village Apartments at 4010 Midlothian Turnpike.

The fire is on the third floor of the apartment complex, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.