× Chesterfield police investigate BB gun incident at Clover Hill High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Clover Hill High School student is being charged with “threatening to injure” after bringing a BB gun onto school property.

After the student made inappropriate comments on a social media site, officials discovered a BB gun.

The student was removed from the school property without incident and charged with “threatening to injure” by Chesterfield Police.

In an email to Clover Hill High School families, principal Debbie Marks reminded students to notify adults about “disruptive posts” online.