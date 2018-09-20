Body cam video shows ‘house of horrors’ men were lured to via Grindr app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma City say multiple victims thought they were meeting up with someone through a gay dating app when they were held against their will and robbed, according to KFOR.

Oklahoma City police received several different calls the evening of Sept. 8th, and quickly realized all the calls were connected.

Those calls were from men who had been lured to a house on S.W. 34th St. through the Grindr app.

Instead, they were held against their will and robbed.

In body camera video released by police, you can see authorities cautiously getting their first look at the scene of the crimes. As they peak inside one room, you can briefly see what appears to be a bed and clothing.

When they found the room to be empty, they cautiously go around to another door. In the darkness, you can see the mess with walls burnt out and items scattered throughout the room.

At one point, the officer stumbles upon a backpack sitting next to a chair. That chair is believed to be the same spot where one victim says he was held at gunpoint.

Investigators believe that same situation played out at least five separate times with the victims showing up to the home in 15-minute increments.

After each victim was robbed, they were ordered to lie on the trash-covered floors.

One of the victims made a run for it, and the robbers chased after him. That gave the other hostages enough time to escape.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Deaunte McPherson in connection to the crime. He is charged with robbery with a firearm and kidnapping.

But police say they are still searching for two more men and one female suspect.