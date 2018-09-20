× Field Day of the Past, St. Benedict Oktoberfest & Rhythm & Blooms Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. — Historic re-enactments, antiques, art and much more will be on display at “Field Day of the Past” in Rockville-Manakin from September 21st through 23rd. This event will bring you back in time with exhibits featuring an antique sawmill and historic buildings. Kids will love the tractor rides. Adult tickets are only $10 on Friday and Sunday and $15 on Saturday. Children under 12 get in free. Some of the proceeds from this event will be donated to local charities and non-profits such as Boy Scouts of America and Goochland Christmas Mother. For more information: https://fielddayofthepast.net/who-we-are/

St. Benedict Oktoberfest is also this weekend, Friday, September 21st– Sunday, September 23rd. Celebrate the German tradition closer to home at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Belmont and Hanover. German food and specialty beer will be a highlight of this festival as well as live music, a children’s play area and a stein holding contest. Admission is free, so you only need to pay for food and drinks. More information: https://www.stbenedictoktoberfest.com/directions.html

CANCELED: Rhythm & Blooms Fundraiser scheduled for September 22 at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. As per organizers “The frightening weather in our region over the past week has impacted events here at the Garden in dramatic but understandable ways. Many potential guests have turned towards community and home, and a number of activities at Lewis Ginter have been affected, including attendance at the scheduled Rhythm and Blooms event. Please know we are continuing with the planned auction on-line, with proceeds benefiting local victims of the recent storms. We are allowing those who purchased tickets if they choose to do so, to contribute some or all of your purchased ticket price for local storm relief, as well.” For more information check the garden’s website for more information: https://www.lewisginter.org/event/rhythm-blooms/

Music in the Garden and an Auction to Benefit Local Storm Victims, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for people affected by the recent severe weather in the Richmond area, Saturday, September 22, live music is free (included in regular Garden admission) and is from noon – 4:30 p.m.

The Garden is donating 50 percent of Saturday’s admission to help those in the Richmond area who were affected by severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Florence. Noon – 3 p.m. Live music under the tent at Bloemendaal House and 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ban Caribe will perform in the Cochrane Rose Garden. In addition, the Garden is donating one hundred percent of proceeds from a silent auction to aid storm victims. The auction is live from 9 a.m. on Friday, September 21 to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 at bit.ly/BenefitAUCTION