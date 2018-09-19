Witnesses say metal fragments fell from aircraft, landed in Sandston neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Sandston residents say metal fragments fell from aircraft and landed in their neighborhood Tuesday night.

Witnesses said plane fragments were found on Jackson, McClellan, Union and Sedgwick Streets.

Troy Bell with Richmond International Airport (RIC) tells CBS 6 that the FAA is investigating reports of aircraft parts that were apparently dropped from aircraft.

The FAA confirmed that information saying Delta Air Lines 1198 departed from Richmond and was headed to Atlanta when it was diverted due to a report of a possible engine problem. The plane landed safely at Dulles International Airport at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FAA.

“The FAA is investigating and cannot confirm that metal parts found by local businesses in Richmond came from the aircraft,” FAA officials said in a statement.

Bell said RIC did not receive any notification that anything was wrong with the aircraft.

Delta tells CBS 6 that 49 customers were onboard the McDonald-Douglas MD88 aircraft. A spokesperson released a statement that read:

“Delta apologizes to the customers of flight 1198 for the delay incurred when the crew elected to divert due to a potential maintenance issue. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

The spokesperson said the customers boarded another plane that landed in Atlanta approximately 3 hours past schedule.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.