Woman found shot in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Police are investigating two shootings that occurred over a nine-hour span in the Westover Hills neighborhood. The first shooting occurred Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with non-life threatening injuries in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Witnesses reported they saw two suspects running away after the shooting.

A second shooting, along the same block, was reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"At approximately 2:22 a.m., Richmond Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Westover Hills Blvd (Somerset Glen Apartments) for the report of a person shot," Richmond Police Capt. Jason Hudson said. "After arriving on scene, an adult female was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by responding medical personnel to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries."

Police have no suspect information to share.

This is a developing story.