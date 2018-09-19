× wednesday’s A-List Plein Air Westhampton & Egyptian Musician Dina El Wedidi

RICHMOND, Va. —

Plein Air Westhampton, September 25-28 features 23 artists painting real-life scenes of the energy around the Westhampton community. Capturing light and emotions of everyday life in the Fall, the artists will paint mostly outdoors, from the streets, sidewalks, homes and storefronts of Westhampton. Plein Air Westhampton supports Party on the Avenues, a free event featuring live music, family entertainment, vendors, food and drink to be held on Sunday, September 30. The completed Plein Air Westhampton will be featured and sold at the event. Proceeds (10% of art sales) will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, providing pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment. For details visit http://www.westhamptonrva.com/partyontheavenuesplainair/

Egyptian Musician Dina El Wedidi is set to perform at the Modlin Center for the Arts Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 pm. “Elwedidi’s songs reflect different temperaments and styles, from jazz to folk and underground rock, a combination of instruments and sounds that can’t be labeled under one category. For more details visit https://modlin.richmond.edu/