× Wednesday’s A-List Plein Air Westhampton, Art, Beats, & Lyrics, & Egyptian Musician Dina El Wedidi

RICHMOND, Va. —

Plein Air Westhampton, September 25-28

Features 23 artists painting real-life scenes of the energy around the Westhampton community. Capturing light and emotions of everyday life in the Fall, the artists will paint mostly outdoors, from the streets, sidewalks, homes and storefronts of Westhampton. Plein Air Westhampton supports Party on the Avenues, a free event featuring live music, family entertainment, vendors, food and drink to be held on Sunday, September 30. The completed Plein Air Westhampton will be featured and sold at the event. Proceeds (10% of art sales) will benefit Fetch-A-Cure, providing pet owners with awareness and access to pet cancer treatment. For details visit http://www.westhamptonrva.com/partyontheavenuesplainair/

Art, Beats, & Lyrics, a touring urban art event based out of Atlanta. Friday, September 21, 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. at Main Street Train Station 15 East Main Street, Richmond,

Art, beats, & Lyrics was founded and produced by veteran entertainment producer Jabari Graham and co-produced and curated by acclaimed multi-medium artist Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright. The event highlights a spectrum of artists and creatives including painters, photographers and digital illustrators. Art, Beats + Lyrics has spent the last 13 years breaking down barriers and replacing them with bridges that connect the creative and the curious. Never looking for a co-sign from the more established art world, and has partnered with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey for 11 years. JD Honey Art, Beats + Lyrics, free to anyone 21 an older, RSVP at www.jackhoneyabl.com

Egyptian Musician Dina El Wedidi is set to perform at the Modlin Center for the Arts Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 pm.

“Elwedidi’s” songs reflect different temperaments and styles, from jazz to folk and underground rock, a combination of instruments and sounds that can’t be labeled under one category. For more details visit https://modlin.richmond.edu/