Tom Euler Provides Music with Soul

RICHMOND, Va. - Tom Euler may be young, but he’s wise beyond his years when it comes to playing the blues. The 23-year-old Singer/Songwriter from Virginia has already racked up numerous accolades including the 2018 “The Male Artist of the Year in Jazz, Blues and Soul” from the Josie Awards in Dollywood. You can catch Tom performing all over the Central Virginia, including Saturday, September 22nd from 8 pm to 11 pm at Southwind Pizza in Matthews, Virginia. You can also see Tom performing with the Bobby “Blackhat” Band on Thursday, September 27th at the Good Luck Cellars in Kilmarnock. For more information you can visitwww.tomeuler.com