The Kitchen Magician’s Sesame Chicken

RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, from Kitchen Magician Catering, is popular among our viewers for his delicious and easy to assemble recipes. Ausar stopped by our kitchen and shared his recipe for Sesame Chicken. You can enjoy Chef Ausar’s delicious cooking for yourself Saturday, September 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at Firehouse 15 located at 3011 Meadowbridge road in Richmond. For more information you can visithttps://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

Sesame Chicken

Serves 5

Ingredients

3 boneless chicken breasts

2 cups of broccoli florets

1 cups of sliced carrots

1 cup of diced onions

Marinade

6 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon baking powder

Sauce

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili paste

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

2 to 3 tablespoons finely chopped scallions, for garnish

6 cilantro sprigs for garnish

Instructions

1. Clean chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Cut the chicken into 1-inch cubes and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the marinade ingredients to the bowl and stir to combine. Allow to marinate, can be done ahead to save time.

2. To make the sauce: In a saucepan, add the sesame oil and set over low heat. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir well to dissolve the cornstarch. Pour the mixture into the saucepan with the fried ginger and garlic. Wisk rapidly as you pour because the cornstarch will thicken immediately.

3. In a heavy-bottomed wok, skillet or cast iron pan add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil to pan.