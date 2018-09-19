2 men, 16-year-old girl arrested in Richmond’s teen murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old man found wounded in the parking lot of a Chesterfield County apartment complex in April.

Police said Breland O. Poole was shot multiple times in the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Poole, of the 3900 block of East Broadrock Boulevard in Richmond, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Crime Insider: Victim was shot 3 times

The teen was shot in the chest three times, Crime Insider sources said.

Neighbors reported hearing four to five gunshots prior to police swarming the area.

First responders pulled Poole from the driver's seat of a car and attempted to perform CPR, according to witnesses.

Detectives obtained warrants for 21-year-old Antwoine J. Durham, 24-year-old Darrell A. Wilson Jr., and a 16-year-old female who police said "are known to each other."

Durham, who is incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail on unrelated charges, was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilson, of the 1300 block of Cargreen Road in Richmond, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, pending a court hearing.

The 16-year-old female, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, is being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Home.

Remembering Poole: George Wythe grad was 'gentle giant'

The Monday after the shooting, Poole's mother, Barbara Poole, remembered the George Wythe High graduate as a "kind-hearted kid."

"[He was a] gentle giant, a typical 19-year-old just trying to find his way," Barbara recounted.

She said she didn't know why her son was parked at the Ivy Walk Apartments.

"He came home and ate dinner after playing basketball. We joked and he said, 'I'll see you later,'" Barbara remembered.

Officials said their investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net or through the P3 app.

