Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Ballet is hosting it’s 35th Anniversary and their hosting a special presentation at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Dancer Ira White talked about the exciting details.. Richmond Ballet’s 35th Anniversary Celebration is Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th at the Dominion Energy for the Performing Arts Center. The Richmond Ballet is located at 407 E Canal St. in Richmond. For more information you can cal 804-344-0906 or visitwww.richmondballet.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BALLET}