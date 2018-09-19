× Lex’s of Carytown up for sale: ‘22 years is a long time to sell clothing’

RICHMOND, Va. — A veteran Carytown retailer is shopping for a buyer for her business while sizing up a new endeavor she hopes to launch elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Lisa McSherry is fielding offers for Lex’s of Carytown, the women’s clothing store at 3020 W. Cary St. that she started in 1996.

“It’s heartbreaking to step away from, but I really do want to try something else,” McSherry said. “Twenty-two years is a long time to sell clothing.”

McSherry started the store in Carytown after a corporate career in the travel industry that took her to cities such as New York and Los Angeles. In her free time on those trips, she roamed the garment districts and became inspired to open the shop, which is named for her father.

Selling formal, semi formal and casual clothing from cocktail dresses to prom or bridesmaids gowns, the shop has expanded three times from its original 850-square-foot space to 5,200 sf today. Lex’s has been in its current home for six years.

Read more on Richmond BizSense